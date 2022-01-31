International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Paper in a report released on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get International Paper alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $47.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.71. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.