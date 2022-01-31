Research Analysts Offer Predictions for frontdoor, inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FTDR)

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for frontdoor in a research report issued on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for frontdoor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.46. frontdoor has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $58.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

