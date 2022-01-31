Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $437.48 Million

Analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to announce $437.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $455.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $425.48 million. Atlas reported sales of $362.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on ATCO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlas by 2,239.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atlas by 1,122.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atlas during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlas during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Atlas stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

