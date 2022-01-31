Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TFI International (NYSE:TFII) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TFI International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a positive rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.28.

TFII stock opened at $94.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TFI International has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.83.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TFI International by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TFI International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,855,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TFI International by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

