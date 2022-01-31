Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €150.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SU. Barclays set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €162.58 ($184.75).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

EPA:SU opened at €147.56 ($167.68) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($86.75). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €163.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €153.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.