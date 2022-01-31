Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Given New $24.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NYSE MGY opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

