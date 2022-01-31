SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SAP. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) price objective on SAP in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($160.23) price objective on SAP in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on SAP in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on SAP in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €139.64 ($158.69).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €108.18 ($122.93) on Thursday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($147.43). The firm has a market cap of $127.61 billion and a PE ratio of 22.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is €121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €122.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

