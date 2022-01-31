BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €61.10 ($69.43) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.04 ($77.31).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €62.78 ($71.34) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.66. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

