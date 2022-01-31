Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $980,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 439,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.