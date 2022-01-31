Future’s (FUTR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FUTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,512 ($60.87) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,225 ($70.49) price target on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) price target on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,225.40 ($57.01).

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 3,144 ($42.42) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,968 ($53.53). The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,469.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,532.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. Future’s dividend payout ratio is 0.03%.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.27), for a total transaction of £2,220,149 ($2,995,344.04).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

