Future’s (FUTR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FUTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,512 ($60.87) price objective on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,225 ($70.49) price target on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) price target on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,225.40 ($57.01).
Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 3,144 ($42.42) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,968 ($53.53). The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,469.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,532.95.
In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.27), for a total transaction of £2,220,149 ($2,995,344.04).
Future Company Profile
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.
Featured Story: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.