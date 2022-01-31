Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on the stock.

MONY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.51) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.18) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.18) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.17) to GBX 240 ($3.24) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 288.13 ($3.89).

MONY stock opened at GBX 187.60 ($2.53) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of GBX 185.30 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 311 ($4.20). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 208.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 227.14.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

