AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €30.50 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($34.66) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. HSBC set a €32.60 ($37.05) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.31) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.06 ($33.02).

Get AXA alerts:

AXA stock opened at €27.93 ($31.74) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €26.30 and its 200-day moving average is €24.58. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($31.47).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.