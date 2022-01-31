Chubb (CB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chubb (NYSE:CB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chubb stock opened at $196.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. Chubb has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $201.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chubb stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

