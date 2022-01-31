AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AGNCP stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGNC Investment stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

