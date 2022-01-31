AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of AGNCP stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $25.71.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.3828 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.