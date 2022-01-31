Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Increased to C$61.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research decreased their price target on shares of Fortis to C$58.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortis to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$60.31.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$59.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.97 and a 1 year high of C$61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.64. The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.8499998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 76.84%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

