Short Interest in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Rises By 130.2%

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,700 shares, an increase of 130.2% from the December 31st total of 204,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 159,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 189.9% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 45,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACBI. Raymond James raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $29.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $33.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

