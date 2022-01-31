Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$20.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$26.75 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.27.

Shares of INE opened at C$17.68 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$16.91 and a one year high of C$29.81. The company has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.81.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$184.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3506045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

