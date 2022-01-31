TransGlobe Energy’s (TGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a C$375.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, restated a buy rating and set a C$319.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE TGL opened at C$3.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$271.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.08. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.31 and a 52 week high of C$4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$72.87 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransGlobe Energy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

