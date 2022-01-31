AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AVB stock opened at $243.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.78. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $161.10 and a 1 year high of $257.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Citigroup increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.94.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

