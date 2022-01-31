VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 11,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,973,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.58. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 139,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.