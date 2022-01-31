Analysts Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.18 Million

Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to post $33.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Broadmark Realty Capital reported sales of $32.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $122.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.30 million to $123.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $151.64 million, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $163.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $9.20 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

