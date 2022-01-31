Zacks: Analysts Expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) to announce $209.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nuvei’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $209.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year sales of $721.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $721.10 million to $722.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $945.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.70 million to $950.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.20 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVEI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEI. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $1,764,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $7,407,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $20,908,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $1,125,000.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $57.61 on Monday. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

