The Progressive Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Progressive in a report issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

PGR stock opened at $108.72 on Monday. Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $111.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,999,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.81%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.