Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Critical Analysis

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Information Analysis and Avid Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A Avid Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Avid Technology has a consensus target price of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.81%. Given Avid Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avid Technology is more favorable than Information Analysis.

Profitability

This table compares Information Analysis and Avid Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% Avid Technology 8.42% -30.68% 14.96%

Volatility & Risk

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Technology has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Information Analysis and Avid Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million 4.16 $410,000.00 $0.04 107.03 Avid Technology $360.47 million 3.89 $11.06 million $0.73 42.68

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Information Analysis. Avid Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Avid Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Avid Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avid Technology beats Information Analysis on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

