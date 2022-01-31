Analyzing Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) & Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and Zhihu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 0 3 13 1 2.88 Zhihu 0 0 7 0 3.00

Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus price target of $146.41, indicating a potential upside of 24.71%. Zhihu has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 273.41%. Given Zhihu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Zhihu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $12.55 billion 5.70 $158.00 million $0.37 317.31 Zhihu $207.23 million 9.92 -$79.32 million N/A N/A

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Zhihu.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services 1.69% 8.08% 4.73% Zhihu N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Zhihu on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile. The Banking segment is focused on serving all sizes of financial institutions for core processing and ancillary applications solutions; digital solutions; fraud, risk management and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; payment; wealth and retirement; item processing and output services solutions. The Capital Markets segment is focused on serving global financial services clients with array of buy- and sell-side solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

