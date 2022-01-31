Steel Dynamics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.42. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $54.92 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.49.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
