Steel Dynamics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steel Dynamics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.42. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $54.92 on Monday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

