Critical Review: Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) vs. Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) and Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Reservoir Media and Esports Entertainment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

Reservoir Media presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.42%. Esports Entertainment Group has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 625.71%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than Reservoir Media.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reservoir Media and Esports Entertainment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$250,000.00 N/A N/A Esports Entertainment Group $16.78 million 3.62 -$26.37 million ($1.47) -1.84

Reservoir Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Esports Entertainment Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and Esports Entertainment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media N/A 0.66% 0.24% Esports Entertainment Group -76.18% -47.00% -30.32%

Summary

Esports Entertainment Group beats Reservoir Media on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reservoir Media

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in St. Julians, Malta.

