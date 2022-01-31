DA Davidson Weighs in on Teradyne, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Teradyne in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teradyne’s FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.68.

NASDAQ TER opened at $112.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Teradyne by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

