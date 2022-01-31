Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.14.

Amcor stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

