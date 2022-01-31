Zacks Investment Research Lowers Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.57.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 42.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 9.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

