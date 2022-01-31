TheStreet Upgrades Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.36.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $81.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

