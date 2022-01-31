British Land’s (BLND) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 585 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.50) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.75) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 618 ($8.34) to GBX 650 ($8.77) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.75) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 538.33 ($7.26).

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 546 ($7.37) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 530.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 517.71. British Land has a 12-month low of GBX 434.97 ($5.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 563.80 ($7.61).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 10.32 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.03%.

In other British Land news, insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 4,724 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 526 ($7.10) per share, with a total value of £24,848.24 ($33,524.34). Insiders bought a total of 4,780 shares of company stock worth $2,514,445 in the last ninety days.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

