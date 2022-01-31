Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Superdry PLC provides retail stores of clothing and accessories. The Company offers jackets, coats, windcheaters, hoodies, tops, jumpers, knit wear, dresses, jeans, joggers, trousers, skirts, swimwear, bags, socks, watches, sunglasses, boots, flip flops and snow pants. Superdry PLC, formerly known as SuperGroup Plc, is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superdry from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

OTCMKTS SEPGY opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Superdry has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $6.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12.

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment is comprised of operation of UK, Republic of Ireland, European and USA stores, concessions, and all internet sites.

