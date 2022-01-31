Meta Platforms (FB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Meta Platforms to post earnings of $3.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $301.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $253.50 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.51.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total transaction of $25,463,393.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,494 shares of company stock worth $86,682,337. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meta Platforms stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

