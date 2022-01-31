Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for The Mission Group (LON:TMG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.75) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £50.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Mission Group has a 1 year low of GBX 54 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 71.66.

The Mission Group Company Profile

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

