Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for The Mission Group (LON:TMG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.75) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £50.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Mission Group has a 1 year low of GBX 54 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 71.66.
The Mission Group Company Profile
