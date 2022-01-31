Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in January

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NSKFF opened at $34.00 on Monday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65.

Separately, DNB Markets raised Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

