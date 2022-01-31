SnowGem Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00017526 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000968 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

