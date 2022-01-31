Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €295.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €295.00 ($335.23) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEURV. HSBC set a €315.00 ($357.95) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($287.50) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($368.18) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($323.86) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €285.18 ($324.07).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($227.27).

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.