Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 59,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $132,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Ciolek purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 350,000 shares of company stock worth $716,802 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after buying an additional 827,157 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 798,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 103.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 544,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 38.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 182,190 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $999,000. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

