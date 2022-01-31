Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, Citigroup cut Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.98.

Shares of Momo stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.60. Momo has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $2.40. Momo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Momo will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Momo by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the third quarter worth $8,262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Momo by 9.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 497,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 41,963 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Momo by 28.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Momo by 90.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

