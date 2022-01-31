European Wax Center Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center’s (NASDAQ:EWCZ) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, February 1st. European Wax Center had issued 10,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $180,200,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of European Wax Center’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of European Wax Center stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. European Wax Center has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that European Wax Center will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other European Wax Center news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $904,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $2,176,000. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

