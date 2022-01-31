Reviewing ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ITM Power and Fusion Fuel Green, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITM Power 2 3 3 0 2.13 Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00

ITM Power presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.36%. Fusion Fuel Green has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 379.85%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than ITM Power.

Profitability

This table compares ITM Power and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITM Power N/A N/A N/A Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITM Power and Fusion Fuel Green’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITM Power $5.64 million 273.56 -$36.54 million N/A N/A Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$235.14 million N/A N/A

ITM Power has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Volatility and Risk

ITM Power has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A. Lloyd and Donald James Highgate in June 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

