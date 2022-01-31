FY2021 EPS Estimates for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Lifted by Truist Financial

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Truist Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Evolus in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.52). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 162.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $7.05 on Monday. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $391.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Evolus by 199.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 29,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evolus by 26.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after buying an additional 446,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Evolus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Evolus by 58.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

