Sarah MacAulay Buys 27,000 Shares of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV) Stock

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (LON:FJV) insider Sarah MacAulay bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £49,410 ($66,662.17).

FJV opened at GBX 178.50 ($2.41) on Monday. Fidelity Japan Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 178 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 268.48 ($3.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of £231.83 million and a P/E ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 223.86.

Fidelity Japan Trust Company Profile

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is an investment company. The Company operates through investment business segment. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of securities primarily of small and medium sized Japanese companies listed or traded on Japanese stock markets.

