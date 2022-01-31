Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PUBGY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €58.00 ($65.91) to €70.50 ($80.11) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($77.27) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.55.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

