Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) to “Strong-Buy”

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $201.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments reported strong fourth quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Continued rebound in the automotive market was a tailwind. Solid demand environment in the industrial end market contributed well. Growing momentum across the communication equipment and enterprise systems markets drove the results further. Additionally, strong performance of Analog and Embedded Processing segments contributed well. Solid investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds. Further, the company’s portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies are other positives. Also, continuous rise in the demand for electronic components remains a tailwind. However, coronavirus related uncertainties remain headwinds. The company has underperformed its industry over a year.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $177.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.97. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

