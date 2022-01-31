Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $182.00 price target on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xilinx’s latest quarterly results reflect strength in broadcast, consumer, wired, wireless and industrial end markets. Strong performance across Europe, Japan and Asia Pacific was a tailwind. Moreover, growing demand for its 16-nanometer UltraScale+ family and Zynq platform are likely to remain major growth drivers. Moreover, ramp up in 5G rollout across multiple regions remains a positive. Strong momentum for the Vitis software development platform is a positive. Additionally, Solarflare acquisition would bring in incremental revenues in subsequent quarters. Shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year. However, the ongoing industry-wide supply chain challenges are likely to keep hurting its near-term financial results. Additionally, increased logistics and component costs are expected to weigh on profitability.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $177.95 on Friday. Xilinx has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.19 and its 200-day moving average is $177.56. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 26.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,769 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Xilinx by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,941 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its position in Xilinx by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 105,423 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

