Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Earns Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $630.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of RTMVF opened at $10.77 on Friday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.
Rightmove Company Profile
Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.