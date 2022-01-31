Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Earns Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $630.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RTMVF opened at $10.77 on Friday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

