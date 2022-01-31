Sony Group (SONY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Sony Group to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, analysts expect Sony Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $106.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day moving average is $113.60. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sony Group stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

