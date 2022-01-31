Align Technology (ALGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Align Technology to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $463.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $592.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $644.09. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $432.09 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.69.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

